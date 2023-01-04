Goldman Sachs Bullish On M&A Deals Activity Picking Up In Late 2023

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS seems to be bullish on the recovery of global mergers & acquisition deals in the second half of 2023 despite slow economic growth and a weak credit market.
- The projections come after global M&A activity fell almost one-third to $3.78 trillion in 2022 from a record $5.91 trillion in 2021, according to Dealogic data.
- Wall Street giant banks had to cut jobs as activity slumps.
- In a series of interviews with Reuters in recent weeks, top Goldman dealmakers said there are several reasons for a global deal activity to pick up.
- "I remain quite bullish, maybe not on the first quarter, but certainly as we go forward," said Stephan Feldgoise, global co-head of M&A. Still, there are "clear headwinds in the first part" of 2023, he told Reuters.
- Mark Sorrell, Feldgoise's counterpart in London, said, "when the financing market comes back, we don't know when it will happen, but it will happen because of the amount of liquidity in the system, we think transaction volumes will and activity will recover."
- The resurgence may be "quicker than people expect," he added.
- If markets recover, Goldman's investment bankers stand to gain.
- Price Action: GS shares are down 0.82% at $343.38 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
