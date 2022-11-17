Oil Producer Diamondback Energy Agrees Bolt On Acquisition Focused On Northern Midland Basin

- Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) has agreed to acquire Lario Permian LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lario Oil & Gas Company, in cash and stock.
- The deal consideration includes 4.18 million Diamondback shares and $850 million of cash.
- "Lario is an attractive bolt-on to our existing Martin County position, home to some of the best rock in the Permian Basin," stated Travis Stice, Chairman, and CEO of Diamondback.
- The deal is valued at approximately 3.3x 2023 EBITDA with a 21% unlevered free cash flow yield at strip pricing.
- Immediately accretive to all relevant 2023 and 2024 financial metrics, with the full year 2023 cash capital expenditures of approximately $150 million.
- Asset Highlights:
- Approximately 25,000 gross (15,000 net) acres in the core of the Northern Midland Basin.
- The full year 2023 estimated average production of approximately 18 MBo/d (25 MBoe/d).
- Diamondback expects to reduce the currently operated rig count from two to one or less post-closing for the 2023 development.
- 154 estimated gross (132 net) horizontal locations in primary development targets.
- Diamondback expects the transaction to close in January 2023.
- Price Action: FANG shares are down 0.33% at $158.45 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
