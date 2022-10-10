Becton Dickinson Recalls Some Sterilization Containers Over Breached Quality

by

Becton, Dickinson & Co BDX has issued a voluntary recall of some models of Genesis Sterrad brand's sterilization containers after finding some of the containers may have had breaches that could lead to infections.

Wall Street Journal citing a letter, noted that BD said the containers haven't consistently met testing requirements for an aerosol challenge, in which the containers are exposed to aerosolized microbes to see whether they penetrate the container.

Becton said there had been no reports of adverse events associated with this issue, and it had shared the discrepant test results with the FDA before initiating the recall.

A BD spokesman said about 8,075 Genesis containers are being recalled, including 6,777 in the U.S. The recalled products represented less than 1% of total sterilization container sales over the last five years.

The company advised customers to dispose of recalled products, and the company will issue a credit to customers.

Price Action: BDX shares closed at $222.67 on Friday.

