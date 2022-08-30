- Becton Dickinson and Co's BDX unit, C.R. Bard Inc, was ordered to pay $4.8 million in a lawsuit related to its hernia repair mesh. The company faces more than 30,000 similar lawsuits over its mesh hernia repair devices.
- Reuters reported that a Hawaii man filed a lawsuit claiming serious complications after being implanted with the company's hernia repair mesh.
- The verdict for Paul Trevino and his wife Earlynn in Providence state court came after a month-long trial.
- BD said that it would appeal the verdict. "BD's hernia mesh products have benefited thousands of patients over many years, and those patients have improved lives because of them," the company said.
- Trevino alleged in his 2018 lawsuit that the Ventralex hernia repair mesh, made of plastic polypropylene, burrowed into his tissue, causing pain and inflammation and ultimately requiring corrective surgery.
- According to BD's most recent financial report, about 17,000 hernia mesh cases are consolidated in multidistrict litigation in Columbus, Ohio federal court. Most of the rest are consolidated in the state court in Rhode Island.
- According to a court filing in April, Becton, Dickinson was asked to pay $255,000 to a man who sued the company, alleging its hernia repair surgical mesh had injured him.
- Price Action: BDX shares closed at $254.44 on Monday.
