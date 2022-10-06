ñol

General Electric Cuts Workforce At Its Largest Renewable Business Unit: Report

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 6, 2022 7:06 AM | 1 min read
General Electric Cuts Workforce At Its Largest Renewable Business Unit: Report
  • In a bid to restructure and resize its onshore wind unit, General Electric Company GE is laying off employees in North America, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.
  • Onshore wind is the largest of GE's renewable businesses, employing 38,000 people worldwide at the end of 2021.
  • The cuts are expected to affect 20% of the onshore wind unit's workforce in the U.S., Reuters reported.
  • The company also plans to cut its onshore wind workforce later in Europe and the Asia Pacific amid weak demand, rising costs, and supply-chain delays.
  • The report quoted an emailed statement from a GE Renewables spokesperson that said, "These are difficult decisions...but are needed to ensure the business can compete and improve profitability over time."
  • The report also mentioned that the troubled GE onshore wind unit is also affecting its overall renewable energy business performance. 
  • In July, the company blamed its North American onshore wind business for two-thirds of its renewable revenue decline in Q2.
  • Price Action: GE shares closed lower by 0.15% at $67.44 on Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

