Russian Gas Firm Gazprom Resumes Gas Deliveries To Italy Via Austria

is resuming transportation of Russian gas to Italy via Austria, saying a necessary solution was reached with the Italian buyers for the gas flow. "The Austrian operator has signaled its readiness to confirm the transport nominations of Gazprom Export, making it possible to resume the supplies of Russian gas across Austria," the company said in a statement.

"Gazprom, jointly with its Italian buyers, has managed to find a solution regarding the format of cooperation against the background of regulatory changes introduced in Austria in late September this year," Gazprom said.

confirmed the resumption of gas flows, saying the issue had been resolved. "The resumption of supplies was made possible by the resolution, by Eni and the parties involved, of the constraints deriving from the new legislation introduced by the Austrian regulatory authorities," Eni said in a statement.

E shares are down 1.00% at $22.84 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday. Photo Via Company

