The Hedge Fund That Shook Up Microsoft Holds 2 High-Yielding Stocks Offering Buybacks

ValueAct Capital has approximately $13.2 billion in assets under management. Recall in 2013 when the firm's founder, Jeff Ubben, became the first activist investor to land a board seat at Microsoft MSFT.

Then-CEO Steve Ballmer left a week after this move.

Ubben has since left ValueAct, but it's worth taking note of the high-yielding stocks the fund has for investors to consider. Here are two: