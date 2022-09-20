Thermo Fisher Invests $160M to Expand Bioproduction Capacity

- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO opened a new biomanufacturing facility in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.
- The $160 million, 85,000-square-foot facility will help meet the growing demand for the biologic materials needed to produce vaccines and breakthrough therapies for cancer and other diseases.
- This new site is part of Thermo Fisher’s $650 million multi-year investment to expand its bioprocessing production capabilities.
- The technologies produced at the Chelmsford site are used in the purification process of developing biotherapeutics and vaccines.
- When fully staffed, the Chelmsford site will employ up to 250 people across manufacturing, engineering, procurement, quality, warehousing, site leadership, and more.
- The new site is part of Thermo Fisher’s global bioprocessing supply network that spans 100 countries.
- Last week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) laid out actions that include regulatory support for advanced manufacturing technologies and investments in drug production infrastructure.
- In collaboration with the Department of Defense (DoD), HHS will invest $1 billion in bio-industrial domestic manufacturing infrastructure over five years.
- Price Action: TMO shares are down 1.18% at $533.28 on the last check Tuesday.
