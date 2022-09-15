by

American health insurance company Humana Inc HUM revealed an adjusted EPS target for FY 2025 of $37, representing a 14% compounded annual growth rate over the company's updated FY 2022 adjusted EPS outlook.

The company expects to grow enterprise earnings by approximately 10% per year before factoring in an additional 1% - 2% of anticipated earnings growth driven by the company's commitment to improving operating leverage by approximately 20 basis points annually on a business mix adjusted basis.

In addition, Humana expects capital deployment to contribute approximately 2% to annual EPS growth.

Humana has also increased its GAAP and adjusted EPS guidance for FY22 to approximately $23.08 from its previous estimate of approximately $20.30 and adjusted EPS to approximately $25 versus approximately $24.75 expected earlier.

The updated adjusted guidance reflects 21% growth compared to FY 2021 adjusted EPS results, driven by the continued lower-than-expected medical cost trends in the company's Medicare Advantage and Medicaid businesses and the lack of a COVID-19 headwind materializing.

The company no longer deems it necessary to hold a discrete COVID-19 headwind in its full-year guide.

Humana will release its Q3 FY22 earnings on November 2.

Price Action: HUM shares are up 6.98% at $490.90 on the last check Thursday.

