- Airbus SE EADSY revoked all remaining A350 orders from Qatar Airways, raising the stakes in safety and contractual dispute with the Gulf carrier, Reuters reported.
- "Airbus confirms that it has removed 19 Qatar Airways A350s from the backlog," the report quoted a spokesperson.
- The rare order cancellation was revealed in monthly order data.
- Airbus said it had booked orders for 843 jets between January and August, or a net total of 637 after cancellations, including routine order reversals by customers and the aircraft, withheld from Qatar by Airbus.
- The report noted that Airbus delivered 382 jets over the same period, or a net total of 380, after deducting two A350 aircraft built for Aeroflot but impossible to deliver due to sanctions.
- Price Action: EADSY shares closed lower by 0.46% at $23.91 on Thursday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
