- Apple Inc AAPL announced a new model of AirPods Pro, wireless earbuds with noise-canceling. They have better sound quality and clarity, Apple said.
- The next generation AirPods Pro comes with H2 chips, personalized spatial audio, and 2X noise cancellation over the original AirPods Pro.
- Apple said that the H2 chips provide better sound quality and clarity, an upgrade from the earlier model's H1.
- AirPods Pro has a new extra small ear tip and adaptive transparency,
- The new AirPods will have longer battery life, up to 6 hours on a single charge, and 30 hours with a charging case.
- Apple adds speaker to AirPods Pro case for 'Find My Case.
- The newer version of the AirPods Pro features a touch control for adjusting volume and a smaller extra-small ear tip.
- It can be charged with MagSafe chargers.
- It costs $249 and is available from September 23.
