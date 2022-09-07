by

Apple Inc AAPL announced a new model of AirPods Pro, wireless earbuds with noise-canceling. They have better sound quality and clarity, Apple said.

The next generation AirPods Pro comes with H2 chips, personalized spatial audio, and 2X noise cancellation over the original AirPods Pro.

Apple said that the H2 chips provide better sound quality and clarity, an upgrade from the earlier model's H1.

AirPods Pro has a new extra small ear tip and adaptive transparency,

The new AirPods will have longer battery life, up to 6 hours on a single charge, and 30 hours with a charging case.

Apple adds speaker to AirPods Pro case for 'Find My Case.

The newer version of the AirPods Pro features a touch control for adjusting volume and a smaller extra-small ear tip.

It can be charged with MagSafe chargers.

It costs $249 and is available from September 23.

