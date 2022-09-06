- U.S.-based natural gas producer EQT Corporation EQT is in advanced talks to purchase exploration and production company THQ Appalachia I (THQA) for approximately $4 billion, including debt, reported Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Backed by Tug Hill Operating and Quantum Energy Partners, THQ Appalachia I focuses on assets in the Marcellus, Utica/Point Pleasant, and Upper Devonian plays in West Virginia.
- THQ Appalachia, with a significant leasehold position in the core of the Marshall and Wetzel counties in West Virginia, has a net production capacity of approximately 760 million cubic feet per day.
- Bloomberg reported that a potential transaction involving the sale of THQ Appalachia I and some midstream assets could be valued at nearly $5.2 billion. The transaction will include Tug Hill’s XcL Midstream, a pipeline firm that moves gas in Appalachia to market.
- The sources said that after successful negotiations, EQT is expected to sign an agreement with THQ Appalachia’s owners as early as this week.
- The talks, however, could still end without signing an agreement between the parties, reported Bloomberg News.
- Price Action: EQT stock is up 0.44% at $47.49 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo by Anita Starzycka via Pixabay
