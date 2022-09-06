CVS Health Corp CVS has agreed to acquire Signify Health Inc SGFY for $30.50 per share in cash, representing a total transaction value of approximately $8 billion.

Signify Health offers Health Risk Assessments, value-based care, and provider enablement via a network of over 10,000 clinicians across all 50 states.

In 2022, Signify Health's clinicians expect to connect with nearly 2.5 million unique members in the home, both in-person and virtually. On average, they spend 2.5 times longer with a patient in the home than providers spend in the average primary care office visit.

Since acquiring Caravan Health in March, Signify Health has expanded its focus on value-based care and population health.

Following the close of the transaction, Kyle Armbrester will continue to lead Signify Health as part of CVS Health.

CVS Health expects to fund the transaction with existing cash from its balance sheet.

CVS Health and Signify Health anticipate that the transaction will close in the first half of 2023.

"We expect the acquisition to be meaningfully accretive to earnings and, as a result, are increasingly confident we can achieve our long-term adjusted EPS goals as outlined at our Investor Day in December 2021," said CVS Health EVP & CEO Shawn Guertin.

Price Action: CVS shares closed at $99.44 on Friday. SGFY shares are up 1.18% at $29.11 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

