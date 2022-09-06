CVS Health Corp CVS has agreed to acquire Signify Health Inc SGFY for $30.50 per share in cash, representing a total transaction value of approximately $8 billion.
- Signify Health offers Health Risk Assessments, value-based care, and provider enablement via a network of over 10,000 clinicians across all 50 states.
- In 2022, Signify Health's clinicians expect to connect with nearly 2.5 million unique members in the home, both in-person and virtually. On average, they spend 2.5 times longer with a patient in the home than providers spend in the average primary care office visit.
- Since acquiring Caravan Health in March, Signify Health has expanded its focus on value-based care and population health.
- Following the close of the transaction, Kyle Armbrester will continue to lead Signify Health as part of CVS Health.
- CVS Health expects to fund the transaction with existing cash from its balance sheet.
- CVS Health and Signify Health anticipate that the transaction will close in the first half of 2023.
- "We expect the acquisition to be meaningfully accretive to earnings and, as a result, are increasingly confident we can achieve our long-term adjusted EPS goals as outlined at our Investor Day in December 2021," said CVS Health EVP & CEO Shawn Guertin.
Price Action: CVS shares closed at $99.44 on Friday. SGFY shares are up 1.18% at $29.11 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
Photo: Courtesy of Mike Mozart on flickr
