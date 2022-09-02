ñol

Shell's CEO To Exit Next Year, Four Succession Candidates Shortlisted: Report

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 2, 2022 7:26 AM | 1 min read
Shell's CEO To Exit Next Year, Four Succession Candidates Shortlisted: Report
  • Shell Plc SHEL is looking for a new CEO, as Chief Executive Ben van Beurden is preparing to step down next year after nearly a decade, two company sources told Reuters.
  • The board has shortlisted four candidates.
  • During his tenure, van Beurden oversaw Shell's most significant acquisition in decades and steered the company through two major downturns and a pivotal move to slash greenhouse emissions.
  • Related: Exxon, Shell Seek To Offload California Oil & Gas Joint Venture: Report.
  • The sources said that Shell's board succession committee had met several times to draw up plans for van Beurden's departure and interview potential successors.
  • The shortlist has been narrowed down to Wael Sawan, Shell's head of integrated gas & renewables, and Huibert Vigeveno, who heads the company's downstream refining operations.
  • According to Reuters sources, newly appointed Chief Financial Officer Sinead Gorman and Zoe Yujnovich, head of upstream, are also possible successors.
  • Beurden joined Shell in 1983 and became CEO in January 2014.
  • Price Action: SHEL shares are up 2.04% at $53.47 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

