With inflation running hot and the U.S. dollar becoming stronger, a solid hedge for an investor could be gold mining stocks.

During times of recession, gold commodities tend to increase in value as the demand rises. Here are two gold mining stocks with generous dividend yields for a diversified portfolio.

Barrick Gold Corp GOLD is offering a dividend yield of 5.17% or 80 cents per share annually making quarterly payments, with a track record of increasing its dividends once in the past year.

Barrick Gold is one of the world's largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia and Africa, ​​generating its maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment in Nevada.

During the second quarter, Barrick repurchased $182 million in shares under the $1 billion share buyback program introduced earlier this year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM is offering a dividend yield of 3.67% or $1.60 per share annually through quarterly payments, with a decent track record of increasing its dividends once in the past year.

Agnico Eagle Mines is operates gold mines in Canada, Mexico and Finland, producing more than 1.7 million gold ounces in 2020.

The company's commencement of normal course issuer bid was initiated in June 2022, and 453,000 common shares were repurchased in the second quarter of 2022 for $22.3 million.

Photo: NUM LPPHOTO via Shutterstock