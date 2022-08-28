From Corporate Raider To Activist Investor: Here Are Three High-Yielding Stocks Carl Icahn Favors

Formerly known as a "corporate raider," Carl Icahn is the founder and controlling shareholder of Icahn Enterprises, which is a large holding company with well diversified positions.

In recent years, Icahn has become known as an activist investor, and opened a new stake in Bausch & Lomb Corporation BLCO over the second quarter, totaling 3,500,000 shares owned.

Although Bausch & Lomb does not offer dividends, here are three high-yielding stocks that Icahn’s holding company currently owns.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. IEP is offering a dividend yield of 15.46% or $8.00 per share annually, using quarterly payments, with an inconsistent track record of increasing dividend payments. Icahn Enterprises is a provider of diversified business services in the U.S., operating its business through varied segments which include Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Real Estate, Pharma, and Home Fashion.

Icahn’s fund increased its position in Icahn Enterprises over the course of the second quarter, with its stake at over 150 million shares.

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX is offering a dividend yield of 5.55% or $1.00 per share annually, making quarterly payments, with a decent track record of increasing its dividends once in the past year. Xerox Holdings operates in one segment which includes design, development, and sale of printing technology and related solutions, while deriving 60% of its revenue from the U.S. and 40% from international markets as of 2021.

Icahn enterprises increased its stake in Xerox Holdings by 2,130,423 shares throughout the second quarter of 2022.

Newell Brands Inc NWL is offering a dividend yield of 4.53% or 92 cents per share annually through quarterly payments, with an inconsistent track record as the company did not raise dividends in the past year. Newell Brands is an American global consumer goods company with business activities in five segments including, Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, as well as Outdoor and Recreation.

The holding company maintained its stake in Newell Brands over the second quarter, keeping its stake at 33,070,432 shares.