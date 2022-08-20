ñol

Two Dividend Stocks Legendary Investor George Soros Is Holding Through Tumultuous Markets

by Robert Kuczmarski, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 20, 2022 3:54 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • In the second quarter of 2022, Chase purchased $224 million of its shares.
  • CME Group has a 27% stake in S&P 500 and Dow Jones Indices LLC.
As many notable investors submit their 13F SEC filings, we can gain a better understanding of market sentiment by monitoring their portfolios.

With many investors split on market direction, investing in stocks with attractive betas, strong earnings, and dividend yields can prove to be beneficial. Here are two dividend stocks that George Soros holds in Soros Fund Management.

JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM is offering a dividend yield of 3.29% or $4.00 per share annually with quarterly payments, with a notable track record of raising its dividends over the past 11 years. JP Morgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4 trillion in assets operating in the segments of consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management.

In the second quarter of 2022, Chase purchased $224 million of its shares, and debit and credit card sales volume was up 15%, despite inflation concerns.

Also Read: Here's How Much Ryan Cohen Made From His Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Sales

CME Group

CME Group Inc CME is offering a dividend yield of 1.92% or $4.00 per share annually through quarterly payments, with a reputable track record of raising its dividends over the past 13 years. CME Group operates exchanges giving investors, suppliers, and businesses the ability to trade futures and derivatives based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign currencies, energy, metals, and commodities.

CME Group has a 27% stake in S&P 500 and Dow Jones Indices LLC, making the Chicago mercantile exchange the exclusive venue to trade and clear S&P futures contracts.

Photo: Courtesy of Frank Styles on flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Dividend stocks to hedge against volatilityGeorge Soros Dividend StocksSafe dividend stocks that George Soros ownsLarge CapNewsDividendsDividendsFuturesBuybacksMarketsTrading Ideas

