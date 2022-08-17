- The FDA said reports of faulty Koninklijke Philips NV's PHG ventilators and sleep apnea machines had risen in the past quarter.
- The company recently announced that Roy Jakobs is proposed to succeed Frans van Houten as President & CEO, effective October 15.
- The FDA said that it had received 48,000 reports associated with breakdown or suspected breakdown in the foam used in Philips respirators over the three months ending July, more than twice the number of such reports it received between April 2021 and April 2022.
- Related Content: Philips' Ventilator Woes Continue With Another FDA Class I Recall.
- "A wide range of injuries have been reported in these (reports), including cancer, pneumonia, asthma, other respiratory problems, infection, headache, cough, difficulty breathing, dizziness, nodules, and chest pain," the FDA said.
- A spokesperson for Philips said the timing of the FDA update and that Philips announced longtime CEO Frans van Houten would depart the company -- was coincidental.
- The FDA ordered Philips in March to notify patients of the recall, saying its communication until then was "inadequate."
- Philips has estimated costs of its replacements at around €900 million, but that does not include costs from a possible settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice or consumer injury lawsuits.
- Price Action: PHG shares are down 5.30% at $19.50 on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo via Flickr
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.