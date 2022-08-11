These 3 Dividend Yielding Stocks Are Warren Buffett's Top-Owned Positions In Berkshire

When looking for consistent stocks that offer dividends, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) can offer a roadmap for those looking for steadily growing returns and passive income.

Warren Buffett Dividend Stock #1: Apple Inc AAPL

Apple is offering a quarterly dividend yield of 0.56% or $0.92 per share annually, which is noticeable as the company has increased quarterly dividends for the past 11 years. Apple posted third-quarter record revenue of $83.0 billion dollars, up 2 percent year-over-year.

Apple designs, manufactures and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, subscription services and accessories globally.

Number Of Shares Owned = 890,923,410 shares

% Of Total Portfolio = 42.79%

Warren Buffett Dividend Stock #2: Bank of America Corp BAC

Bank of America is offering a quarterly dividend yield of 2.63% or $0.88 per share annually, increasing quarterly dividends for the past two years. As of 2021, Bank of America served 67 million consumer and small business clients, with approximately 4,200 retail finance centers; 16,000 ATMs and 41 million active users for digital banking platforms.

Bank of America provides banking and financial services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations and governments worldwide.

Number Of Shares Owned = 1,010,100,606 shares

% Of Total Portfolio = ​​11.45%

Go To: Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Warren Buffett Dividend Stock #3: American Express Company AXP

American Express Company is offering a quarterly dividend yield of 1.32% or $2.08 per share annually, which is not as common as it only raised its dividend once in the past year.

American Express second quarter consolidated total revenues net of interest expense were $13.4 billion dollars, up 31% from $10.2 billion a year ago. The increase primarily reflected growth in card ember spending compared to the prior year.

American Express provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide.

Number Of Shares Owned = 151,610,700 shares

% Of Total Portfolio = 7.80%

Photo: thongyhod via Shutterstock