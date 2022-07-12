ñol

Abbott's Deep Brain Stimulation Receives FDA's Breakthrough Device Tag To Manage Depression

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 12, 2022 10:20 AM | 1 min read
  • The FDA has granted Breakthrough Device Designation to Abbott Laboratories ABT deep brain stimulation (DBS) system in treatment-resistant depression (TRD), a form of major depressive disorder (MDD). 
  • Abbott's DBS system is a personalized, adjustable therapy that involves implanting thin wires (or leads) – into targeted areas of the brain. 
  • A pulse generator implanted under the skin in the chest is connected to the leads and produces electrical impulses that can modulate abnormal brain activity. 
  • While Abbott's DBS system has traditionally been used to help control symptoms in movement disorders, such as Parkinson's disease and essential tremor, evidence suggests that implanting electrodes in the part of the brain that regulates mood could help reduce symptoms of TRD. 
  • Abbott is working with the FDA to develop a plan to evaluate the device's safety and effectiveness. 
  • Each year, 2.8 million Americans will fail multiple depression therapies and be diagnosed with treatment-resistant depression.
  • Price Action: ABT shares are up 0.60% at $109.54 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

