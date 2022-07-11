- An investigation revealed how Uber Technologies Inc UBER used morally questionable and potentially illegal tactics to fuel its frenetic global expansion almost a decade ago.
- The Guardian and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists' probe revealed the inside story of how the cab aggregator broke laws, duped police, and lobbied the government amid its global expansion.
- The investigation is based on a leak of sensitive texts, emails, invoices, briefing notes, presentations, and other documents exchanged by top Uber executives and government bureaucrats.
- Culled from 124,000 documents from 2013-2017 initially obtained by the Guardian and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, comes as the latest blow for a company already mired in controversy.
- The Uber Files include 83,000 emails and 1,000 other files involving conversations.
- They detail Uber's extensive help from leaders such as Emmanuel Macron.
- The document also shows how the company used a "kill switch" to prevent raiding police from accessing computers.
- In a statement responding to the leak, Uber admitted to "mistakes and missteps" but said it had been transformed under the leadership of its current chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi.
- Price Action: UBER shares are down 2.37% at $21.81 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
