Citigroup Negotiating With Local Bidders For Its Russian Operations: FT

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 1, 2022 7:09 AM | 1 min read
  • Citigroup Inc C is in talks with local buyers in Russia over a potential sale of its operations in the country, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • The bank is in negotiations with privately-owned Russian companies, including Expobank and insurance company Reso-Garantia for the divestiture, the report said.
  • Related: Citigroup In Talks With Potential Buyers For Russia Retail Ops: Bloomberg
  • Financial Times report also added that Société Générale’s former Russian subsidiary, Rosbank, owned by Vladimir Potanin, has also expressed interest in buying Citi’s operations.
  • Earlier, Potanin said he was not interested in buying more banks after acquiring a stake in fintech TCS. He said he was forced into the sale by the Kremlin after criticizing the war.
  • Price Action: C shares are up 0.24% at $46.10 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

