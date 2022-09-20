ñol

Preview: Laser Photonics Corporation Set To IPO Tomorrow

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 20, 2022 10:09 AM | 29 seconds read

Laser Photonics Corporation LASE IPO will take place September, 21 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker LASE.

The company is offering shares at an expected price of $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 20, 2023.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturing company for photonics-based industrial products and solutions, including disruptive laser technologies

