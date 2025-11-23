Trump Officials Retreat On Social Security Disability Rule After Advocates Sound Alarm

The Trump administration has dropped a proposed rule that would have made it harder for older Americans to qualify for Social Security disability benefits, backing away after weeks of criticism from advocates and lawmakers who warned of large-scale denials.

Advocates Push Back, White House Retreats Quietly

According to a report by The Washington Post from last week, disability lawyers and advocates met with senior White House officials on Nov. 13 to argue against the change, which Social Security officials had been preparing for months and were expected to send to the Federal Register in December.

The draft would have sharply reduced the role of age in disability decisions, potentially affecting about 830,000 mostly older blue-collar workers.

Advocate Jason Turkish told ProPublica that budget director Russell Vought ended the meeting by saying he knew the issue was "being written about" and that the rule "isn't going to be happening." Turkish said the reversal mattered because "Social Security disability is not partisan."

See Also: Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec Warns Gen Z: ‘Life Doesn’t Care About Your Passion’

Commissioner Frank Bisignano later confirmed to advocates that the agency would not proceed, Turkish said. The White House did not announce the reversal publicly and a senior administration official told Reuters the White House had not reviewed any final proposal, even as SSA signaled internally that it had shelved the plan.

Rule Would Have Weakened Age-Based Eligibility Test

The abandoned rule would have paired a long-running, bipartisan push to replace the agency's outdated job-listing database with a more controversial move to weaken the so-called medical-vocational "grid rules," which currently give extra weight to age and limited schooling for applicants over 50.

Millions Rely On Disability As Trust Fund Nears Cliff

About 8.1 million people receive Disability Insurance benefits, and the average monthly check is roughly $1,446, according to Social Security's latest statistical snapshot. Many beneficiaries in their 50s and early 60s rely on the program until they reach full retirement age, at which point the SSA converts their disability benefits to retirement benefits.

The episode comes as broader Social Security finances draw scrutiny. The Bipartisan Policy Center, citing trustees' data, says the main trust fund could face depletion in 2033 without congressional action, a looming cliff that has fueled debates over how to modernize, but not cut, disability protections.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock/ Mark Van Scyoc