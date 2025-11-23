Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec Warns Gen Z: 'Life Doesn't Care About Your Passion'

“Shark Tank” investor Robert Herjavec shared career advice for Gen Z professionals navigating today's job market.

Cuban’s Blunt Message

According to Herjavec's account to Fortune, fellow billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban told him during a Shark Tank taping, "Life doesn’t care about your passion, and I don’t care about your passion. What I want to know is, what are you obsessed with?"

“Passion is easy, because passion is a wish, but obsession is an action,” Herjavec said to Fortune. You are not required to do anything by passion. You have to give your all for an obsession.

Investor Naval Ravikant shares a similar view in The Almanack of Naval Ravikant: “If you’re not 100% into it, somebody else who is 100% into it will outperform you.”

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO, Elon Musk, exemplifies this intensity. He had to remove the strategy game Polytopia because his obsession with it was “taking up too many brain cycles.”

Entrepreneur Scott Galloway offers a contrasting perspective. He cautioned, "Anyone who tells you to follow your passion is already rich."

Long-Term Thinking Over Quick Decisions

The Croatian-Canadian businessman's own career path included considering roles as an FBI detective and in film before discovering cybersecurity. He stressed that obsession can't be manufactured overnight and doesn't have to come from a first job.

Herjavec told Fortune, “When you’re 21 or 22, you feel a desperation about tomorrow, and some of that’s good because it’s rocket fuel.” “But too many people in their twenties make snap decisions without considering the big picture.”

