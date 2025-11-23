Kevin O'Leary Says Prenups Build Better Marriages, Urges Couples To Discuss Money Before Wedding

According to Kevin O’Leary, also referred to as “Mr. Wonderful,” partners frequently avoid discussing money because they either don’t have any assets to talk about or are reluctant to disclose past financial issues.

“Partners think that by discussing money, it may signal the wrong thing. It may be that they don’t have any and they don’t want to disclose that, or it may be that they have a bad financial past,” O’Leary stated on X.

Prenups Build Stronger Foundations

O’Leary argues these hidden financial issues are exactly what couples need to know before marriage. “That’s exactly what you wanna know. I mean, you have to deal with this problem,” he said.

The investor says the prenuptial agreement process is something every couple should complete, adding that it can help create a stronger foundation for marriage.

Financial advisors Heather and Douglas Boneparth share a similar view, saying money discussions can strengthen relationships because finances are closely tied to emotions such as love, security, independence and trust.

O’Leary’s comments address money discussions as a critical component of relationship planning, particularly regarding asset disclosure and financial history transparency before marriage.

