Bernie Sanders Says Trump's 'Absolute Disaster' Healthcare Plan Won't Even Cover Childbirth: 'Not A Winning Political Strategy'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) criticized the health care plan proposed by President Donald Trump and said it’s not a “winning political strategy” for the Republican Party.

Sanders Reiterates ‘Medicare for All’ As A Solution

Sanders called the Republican health care proposals “absurd” and said they would only worsen the already broken health care system. In his op-ed for the Boston Globe, he highlighted the potential consequences of repealing the Affordable Care Act (ACA) tax credits, which help millions afford coverage, and replacing them with a one-time check of up to $6,500 — a figure based on estimates from healthinsurance.org.

Sanders slammed Trump’s “big idea” and called the proposed health care reforms an “absolute disaster.”

He elaborated that at a time when over 60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, a $6,500 check is “meaningless” considering real medical costs like cancer treatment, childbirth, and heart-attack care each run tens of thousands of dollars.

Sanders also pointed out that this would lead to more medical bankruptcies, unaffordable care, and unnecessary deaths in the U.S., which he referred to as the “richest nation on earth.”

He concluded by advocating for Medicare for All as the long-term solution to the health care crisis, acknowledging the support of several senators and House members for the legislation.

Experts Divided On Various Healthcare Plans

Trump’s health care plan has been a topic of debate, with some Democrats expressing interest in the proposed changes, as per the president. The plan involves redirecting federal health funds directly to individuals, allowing them to purchase their own insurance and negotiate prices independently.

However, critics like billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban have raised concerns about the potential consequences of the proposed reforms. Cuban has also criticized the new Republican proposal to replace the ACA, calling it “really really dumb.” Notably, Cuban has also critiqued Sanders’ Medicare for All plan, pointing out several issues with its implementation.

At the same time, economist Peter Schiff declined to explicitly support Trump's plan yet reiterated his stance against Obamacare, the Affordable Care Act. Posting on X on November 14, he noted that Obamacare failed to contain escalating healthcare costs and challenged the logic of extending enhanced subsidies expiring on December 31, 2025, if the law itself hadn't achieved that goal.

