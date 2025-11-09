Trump Calls for End to Obamacare, Wants Funds To 'Be Sent Directly to the People'

In the midst of the continuing government shutdown, President Donald Trump has called on Senate Republicans to abolish the Affordable Care Act, often referred to as “Obamacare,” and reroute federal healthcare funds directly to the American people.

The ongoing shutdown has resulted in over 1,000 flight cancellations and delays across the country for two consecutive days.

The shutdown has also interfered with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, causing lengthy queues at food banks in New York City.

President Trump used Truth Social on Saturday to voice his support for the abolition of Obamacare. He proposed that the funds currently allocated to insurance companies should instead be given directly to the public for their own healthcare purchases.

“I am recommending to Senate Republicans that the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars currently being sent to money sucking Insurance Companies in order to save the bad Healthcare provided by ObamaCare, BE SENT DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE SO THAT THEY CAN PURCHASE THEIR OWN, MUCH BETTER, HEALTHCARE, and have money left over,” he wrote in the post.

Despite a Senate session on Saturday, no legislative measures were taken. The Democrats have turned down a deal that would have reactivated at least three federal agencies while briefly extending government funding.

They have also declined to vote for a House-approved bill to reopen the government without addressing the issue of escalating health subsidies.

The ongoing government shutdown has far-reaching implications, affecting not just the functioning of federal agencies but also the lives of ordinary citizens. The disruption of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance benefits and the consequent long lines at food banks underscore the immediate impact on the populace.

Additionally, the proposal to terminate Obamacare and redirect healthcare funds directly to citizens could significantly alter the healthcare landscape in the U.S., potentially giving individuals more control over their healthcare choices.

However, the political impasse continues to hinder progress on these issues.

