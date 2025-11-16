Mark Cuban Slams GOP's New ACA Replacement Plan: 'Really Really Dumb'

Mark Cuban has expressed his disapproval of the new Republican proposal to replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

What Happened: The GOP’s new strategy involves channeling ACA subsidies straight into the health savings accounts (HSAs) of Americans. This plan was proposed by President Donald Trump and his allies during the last days of the federal government shutdown, as Democrats advocated for a continuation of the soon-to-expire ACA subsidies.

Cuban, who has made previous attempts to shake up the healthcare sector through his pharmaceutical sales company, voiced his objections to the plan in a post on X on Friday.

He contended that the proposal does not guarantee that the funds will be allocated towards healthcare expenses, implying that the beneficiaries could potentially use the money for other needs.

“This is dumb. Really dumb. Really Really Dumb,” Cuban wrote.

He further asserted that taxpayer dollars should be funneled towards essential medical care, instead of being deposited into individuals’ HSAs.

“So your tax dollars could be throwing parties ! Does this mean I like the subsidies going to the big insurance carriers ? No. It means there are better ways to do this. Whatever we do, taxpayer money HAS TO GO DIRECTLY TOWARDS PAYING or Guaranteeing NECESSARY MEDICAL CARE. Sending money to people’s HSAs is really dumb,” he further wrote.

Why It Matters: The controversy surrounding the GOP’s new proposal underscores the ongoing debate about the future of healthcare in America.

The ACA, also known as Obamacare, has been a contentious issue since its inception, with critics arguing it is too costly and ineffective. The GOP’s new plan to redirect ACA subsidies into HSAs is seen by some as a way to give individuals more control over their healthcare spending.

However, critics like Cuban argue that without safeguards to ensure the funds are used for healthcare, the plan could lead to misuse of funds.

