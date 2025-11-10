AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ:AZN) shared on Monday full data from the Bax24 Phase 3 trial of once-daily 2mg baxdrostat versus placebo, on the reduction of ambulatory systolic blood pressure (SBP), as well as safety and tolerability in participants with resistant hypertension.

The company released topline data in October.

The trial showed baxdrostat demonstrated a statistically significant and highly clinically meaningful reduction in ambulatory 24-hour average SBP compared with placebo at 12 weeks.

Efficacy was observed throughout the 24 hours, including early morning, when patients with hypertension are at a higher risk of cardiovascular events.

Baxdrostat met the primary endpoint, delivering clinically meaningful and consistent blood pressure reductions in patients with treatment-resistant hypertension.

At 12 weeks, the placebo-adjusted reduction in ambulatory 24-hour average SBP was 14.0 mmHg.

Baxdrostat was generally well tolerated, with a safety profile consistent with the BaxHTN trial.

Baxdrostat demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in key secondary endpoints, including ambulatory night-time average SBP and seated SBP, consistent with data from the BaxHTN trial.

Significantly more patients treated with baxdrostat (71%) achieved an ambulatory 24-hour average SBP of less than 130 mmHg compared with patients receiving placebo (17%).

Full results from the Bax24 trial were presented at the Emerging Opportunities for Managing Cardiometabolic Syndrome late breaker session at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2025.

AstraZeneca acquired baxdrostat through its purchase of CinCor Pharma, Inc. in February 2023

AZN Price Action: AstraZeneca stock is up 2.49% at $86.68 at publication on Monday.

