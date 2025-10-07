AstraZeneca's Baxdrostat Shows Meaningful Blood Pressure Control In Patients With Resistant Hypertension

On Tuesday, AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ:AZN) released high-level results from the Bax24 Phase 3 trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and the effect of 2mg baxdrostat versus placebo.

The study showed baxdrostat demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in ambulatory 24-hour average systolic blood pressure (SBP) compared with placebo at 12 weeks.

Efficacy was observed throughout the 24 hours, including early morning, when patients with hypertension are at a higher risk of cardiovascular events.

Patients with treatment-resistant hypertension (rHTN) received baxdrostat 2mg or placebo on top of standard of care. Baxdrostat was generally well-tolerated, with a safety profile consistent with that of the BaxHTN trial.

There are 1.4 billion people worldwide living with hypertension.5 In the US, approximately 50% of patients living with hypertension on multiple treatments do not have their blood pressure under control.6 Consistent 24-hour blood pressure control is an essential clinical outcome in patients with hard-to-control hypertension.7-9 Multiple studies have demonstrated that 24-hour blood pressure is a more powerful predictor of cardiovascular events than a clinic-based measurement.

When the 24-hour average systolic blood pressure rises by 9.5 mmHg, the risk of all-cause mortality increases by 30%.

The data will be presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions in November 2025.

Baxdrostat is designed to lower blood pressure by specifically inhibiting aldosterone, a key hormone that raises blood pressure and increases the risk of heart and kidney problems.

Phase 1 studies show baxdrostat reached peak levels in the blood within 2 to 4 hours and had a half-life of about 26 to 30 hours.

Baxdrostat is currently being investigated as a monotherapy for hypertension and primary aldosteronism, and in combination with dapagliflozin for chronic kidney disease and the prevention of heart failure in high-risk patients.

Price Action: AZN stock is up 0.02% at $85.51 during the premarket session at the last check on Tuesday.

