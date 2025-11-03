Trump Offers Help To 'Dilbert' Creator's Cancer Fight

President Donald Trump said Sunday he would help "Dilbert" creator Scott Adams obtain a cancer drug after the cartoonist asked for assistance on social media, saying the move could give him "a fighting chance" amid metastatic prostate cancer.

Adams Appeals For Pluvicto Scheduling Help Online

Trump replied, "On it," after Adams appealed for help getting his provider, Kaiser Permanente of Northern California, to schedule an infusion of Pluvicto, a targeted radiotherapy.

Adams, a Trump supporter, had previewed that request earlier on X. "He offered to help me if I needed it. I need it. As many of you know, I have metastasized prostate cancer."

"My healthcare provider, Kaiser of Northern California, has approved my application to receive a newly FDA-approved drug called Pluvicto. But they have dropped the ball in scheduling the brief IV to administer it and I can't seem to fix that," he added.

Adams said the treatment "will give me a fighting chance to stick around on this planet a little bit longer."

Provider, HHS Respond As Details Emerge

Kaiser said Adams' oncology team "is working closely with him on the next steps," noting it has treated more than 150 Northern California patients with Pluvicto since the drug's approval. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also weighed in online, "The President wants to help."

Pluvicto, made by Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS), recently showed a 28% reduction in risk of disease progression or death in prostate cancer patients, according to company data cited by Reuters. The drug links tumor-seeking molecules to cell-killing radioactive particles.

Trump’s Access Push And ‘Right To Try'

Trump has previously championed efforts to speed access to treatments for the seriously ill, signing the federal "Right to Try" law during his first term, which offers a pathway for some patients to seek investigational therapies outside clinical trials.

"Dilbert," first published in 1989, ran for decades in U.S. newspapers before many dropped the strip in 2023.

