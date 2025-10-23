Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) revealed data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 study of vopimetostat (TNG462) in patients with MTAP-deleted cancers.

Efficacy Results Across Study Indications:

As of September 1, 2025, 179 patients were enrolled across all histologies, with 154 at active doses (200 mg and above).

94 tumor evaluable patients were enrolled more than 6 months before the efficacy analysis and included regardless of outcome.

Across cancer types overall response rate (ORR) was 27%, the disease control rate (DCR) was 78% and the median progression-free survival (mPFS) was 6.4 months.

37 of 94 patients remained on treatment as of September 1, 2025.

Efficacy Results in Pancreatic Cancer Patients

64 patients with pancreatic cancer were enrolled. 39 of these patients received active doses:

ORR in second-line pancreatic cancer patients was 25%, with 15% in all pancreatic cancer patients.

DCR for all pancreatic cancer patients: 71%.

mPFS in second-line patients was 7.2 months and 4.1 months in third-line and above patients: 4.1 months.

Development Strategy in Pancreatic Cancer

The company plans to start a global, randomized, pivotal study in patients with MTAP-del pancreatic cancer who have received one prior line of therapy, comparing patients treated with 250 mg QD vopimetostat to patients treated with one of four standard chemotherapy regimens.

The company anticipates this study will enroll approximately 300 patients and is intended to begin enrollment in 2026.

The phase 1/2 combination study of vopimetostat with RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor daraxonrasib, and RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor zoldonrasib (both from Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD)), is ongoing with robust enrollment in previously treated MTAP-del/RAS mut pancreatic and lung cancer.

Initial data from the Phase 1/2 study are anticipated in 2026.

Enrollment in Lung Cancer

As of September 1, 2025, 41 patients with 2L+ lung cancer were enrolled, 12 of whom had received active doses. The company anticipates providing a safety and efficacy update in 2026.

Concurrently, Tango Therapeutics priced an underwritten offering of 21.02 million shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 3.23 million at $8.66. The offering price of each pre-funded warrant is $8.659.

The gross proceeds are expected to be approximately $210 million.

Price Action: TNGX stock is down 14.78% at $7.38 at the last check on Thursday.

