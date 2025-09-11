Silexion Therapeutics Shares Surge On Positive Preclinical Pancreatic Cancer Data

Silexion Therapeutics Corp. SLXN stock is trading higher on Thursday, with a session volume of 16.87 million compared to the average volume of 74.2 thousand as per data from Benzinga Pro.

The company released new preclinical data demonstrating that subcutaneously administered SIL204 successfully reaches all primary sites of pancreatic cancer metastasis and shows anti-tumor activity.

The study evaluated SIL204’s biodistribution and therapeutic activity following subcutaneous administration in a metastatic pancreatic cancer mouse model using bioluminescent imaging.

Key Study Findings:

SIL204 was distributed to all major metastatic sites following a single subcutaneous injection at 5mg/mouse (mid-range human equivalent dose for planned clinical trials).

Reductions in bioluminescent signal, indicating decreased tumor burden, were observed at day 7 across all evaluated organs.

Statistically significant reductions (p<0.01) were achieved in the peritoneum (mesentery), lung, and intestine.

The liver, the most common site of pancreatic cancer metastasis, showed a measurable reduction in tumor burden.

Studies utilized human pancreatic cancer cells (Panc-1) harboring the KRAS G12D mutation.

The use of human equivalent dosing demonstrates that these results were achieved at drug concentrations directly relevant to planned clinical use, providing important validation for the transition from preclinical to human studies.

The company is also conducting expanded tissue culture studies across multiple cancer types and KRAS mutations to further characterize SIL204’s pan-KRAS potential, with results expected in the near future.

Silexion remains on track to initiate Phase 2/3 clinical trials evaluating its dual-route administration approach in the first half of 2026, with regulatory submissions planned in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026.

Concurrently, Silexion Therapeutics priced its public offering of 1.5 million shares, series A warrants to purchase up to 1.5 million shares, and series B warrants to purchase up to 1.5 million shares at $4 per share and accompanying warrants.

The Series A and B warrants will have an exercise price of $4.00 per share.

Price Action: SLXN stock is up 14.83% at $5.15 at the last check on Thursday.

