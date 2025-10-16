Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) stock skyrocketed on Thursday.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company released topline results for the Phase 3 Essential3 program of ulixacaltamide in essential tremor (ET).

Essential tremor is a neurological disorder that causes involuntary, rhythmic shaking, most commonly in the hands and arms during movement, but it can also affect the head, voice, or legs.

Study 1: Placebo-controlled Parallel Group Study Topline Efficacy Results

Study 1 showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 4.3 point mean improvement in the mADL11 score at Week 8 (p<0.0001).

The effect was sustained from Week 2 throughout the 12-week dosing period. All key secondary endpoints achieved statistical significance.

mADL11 is a modified score that is calculated as the sum of all 11 items and ranges from 0 to 33, where larger values represent increased direct tremor impact on activities of daily living.

Study 2: Randomized Withdrawal Study Topline Efficacy Results

In Study 2, after blinded exposure for 8 weeks with ulixacaltamide, patients meeting the responder criteria (n=80) were randomized to continue receiving ulixacaltamide or switch to placebo for an additional 4 weeks.

55% of patients in the ulixacaltamide arm maintained response vs 33% in the placebo group (p=0.0369).

The first key secondary endpoint – rate of disease improvement – achieved statistical significance, and other secondary endpoints (the Patient Global Impression of change, PGI-C), and Clinical Global Impression of severity, CGI-S) were numerically in favor of ulixacaltamide, but not statistically significant.

Combined Study 1 and Study 2 Hypotheses

Hypothesis 3 and 4 further supported the precision of the effect of ulixacaltamide versus placebo.

For Hypothesis 3, there was a 4.3 point improvement in mADL11 at Week 8 for the combined Studies 1 and 2 ulixacaltamide groups vs Study 1 placebo (p<0.0001).

For Hypothesis 4, there was a 4.2 point improvement in mADL11 at Week 8 for the Study 2 ulixacaltamide group vs the Study 1 placebo (p<0.0001), respectively.

Ulixacaltamide was generally well tolerated over 12 weeks of treatment. The most common (≥10% patients) treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAs) were constipation, dizziness, euphoric mood, brain fog, headache, paraesthesia, and insomnia. There were no deaths and no drug-related serious adverse events.

Discontinuations were primarily due to TEAEs, with the most common being dizziness and brain fog.

Praxis has submitted a pre-NDA meeting request to the FDA with plans to submit the NDA by early 2026.

PRAX Price Action: Praxis Precision Medicine shares were up 123.19% at $128 during premarket trading on Thursday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

