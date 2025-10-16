International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday launched three new AI agents on Oracle Corporation’s (NYSE:ORCL) Oracle Fusion Applications AI Agent Marketplace.

The three Oracle-validated AI agents launched are the Intercompany Agent, Smart Sales Order Entry Agent, and Requisition to Contract Agent. They are available on the Oracle AI Agent Marketplace.

The agents are built with Oracle AI Agent Studio to automate key workflows in Oracle Fusion Applications.

With this, the company aims to aid Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications customers in boosting operational efficiency.

IBM also plans to introduce additional agents built with IBM watsonx Orchestrate for HR and supply chain functions.

This is designed to help organizations across industries modernize and streamline business processes.

Moreover, Oracle plans to make the IBM Granite 4.0 family of AI models available soon on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Data Science.

Recent Partnerships

On Wednesday, Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel partnered with IBM to offer the U.S. software firm’s services through its recently launched cloud platform, as demand for cloud computing grows.

Last week, IBM disclosed a partnership with S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) to integrate its watsonx Orchestrate agentic AI framework into S&P Global’s product portfolio.

IBM plans to release third-quarter 2025 results on October 22, 2025.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock through the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) and FT Vest Technology Dividend Target Income ETF (BATS: TDVI).

Price Action: IBM shares were trading higher by 0.45% to $282.00 premarket at last check Thursday. ORCL was up 1.61%.

