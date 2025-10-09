Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) stock is trading higher on Thursday, with a session volume of 21.60 million compared to the average volume of 4.9 million, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

The company announced new findings demonstrating that its lead drug candidate, Telomir-1, significantly decreases the viability of aggressive triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) cells – a highly invasive form of breast cancer.

In laboratory studies using human triple-negative breast cancer cells, Telomir-1 caused a clear, dose-dependent reduction in cancer cell survival. As concentrations increased, more cancer cells lost their ability to grow and survive.

When researchers added iron back to the system, the cells recovered, confirming that Telomir-1’s activity depends on the regulation of cellular iron and energy balance.

Telomir-1 has previously been shown to reset abnormal DNA methylation patterns and restore balanced gene expression in cancer and age-related disease models.

In TNBC, certain iron-dependent enzymes-known as Jumonji domain histone demethylases (KDMs), including KDM5A/B and KDM6B-are thought to drive gene-expression changes that make cancer cells more aggressive and resistant to therapy.

Telomir plans to expand these findings by testing additional cancer types, including pancreatic and leukemia models, and conducting further animal studies in preparation for its Investigational New Drug (IND) submission.

On Tuesday, the pre-clinical-stage biotechnology company revealed that Telomir-1 was able to reverse abnormal deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) methylation in aggressive prostate cancer models.

This reversal restored the function of two key tumor suppressor genes, MASPIN and RASSF1A, which are often silenced in cancer due to hypermethylation.

Price Action: Telomir Pharmaceuticals shares were up 20.30% at $1.98 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is near its 52-week low of $1.12, according to Benzinga Pro data.

