GM Reports 10% Sales Growth In China As Buick, EV Demand Surge

General Motors (NYSE:GM) and its joint ventures in China disclosed strong momentum in the third quarter of 2025.

Details: The company delivered approximately 470,000 units, representing a 10.1% year-over-year (Y/Y) increase. This marks the second consecutive quarter of growth in both sales and market share.

New energy vehicle (NEV) and BEV sales have seen growth for 10 consecutive quarters since the second quarter of 2023.

Major Brands Sale: Buick brand sales rose 54.3% compared to last year, with the Buick GL8 family delivering over 34,000 units, a 24.5% increase.

The Buick Envision SUV family and LaCrosse sales rose more than threefold and nearly quadrupled, respectively.

Cadillac saw an 11.2% sales increase, with the recently launched Cadillac XT5 nearly doubling its year-over-year sales in the quarter.

The Wuling Hong Guang MINIEV family remained GM's top-selling NEV in China, reaching 117,000 units in the quarter, with the newly introduced four-door version contributing more than 77,000 units.

Additionally, the Wuling Bin Guo and Bin Guo PLUS collectively sold nearly 39,000 units.

New Launches: In September, Buick's premium NEV sub-brand, ELECTRA, launched its first model, the ELECTRA L7, built on GM's locally developed Xiao Yao super architecture.

From 2025 onward, all new Buick models in China will be NEVs, covering the BEV, PHEV, and EREV segments across a wide price range.

The brand's first flagship MPV, ENCASA, under the ELECTRA lineup, is expected to launch by year-end.

GM Price Action: General Motors shares were down 0.02% at $56.39 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

