Nexalin Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL) stock spiked on Wednesday, with a massive session volume of 167.9 million compared to the average volume of 972.2 thousand, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

The company announced the publication of additional positive clinical data in Radiology demonstrating that its proprietary 15 milliamp (mA) Gen-2 Nexalin DIFS technology—Nexalin’s advanced implementation of transcranial alternating current stimulation (tACS)—improves cognitive performance and enhances brain network connectivity in patients with mild Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

Key Findings

Patients receiving Nexalin’s Gen-2 SYNC 40-Hz DIFS device showed a significant improvement in Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) scores and additional significant improvement in Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) scores compared to baseline.

These improvements were statistically significant compared to the sham group (P = .001 and .03, respectively).

Resting-state functional MRI (fMRI) revealed enhanced functional connectivity (FC) between the hippocampus and key cortical regions, including the middle cingulate gyrus and middle frontal gyrus, which are critical to memory and executive function.

Statistically significant increases in FC were also observed across broader cognitive networks, including the default mode network (DMN), frontoparietal networks (FPN), and visual and auditory systems, which are commonly disrupted in Alzheimer’s disease.

Increased connectivity between the hippocampus and middle cingulate gyrus was significantly correlated with improvement on the Boston Naming Test, providing further evidence of the link between brain network modulation and functional outcomes (r = 0.65, FDR-adjusted P = .008).

No adverse events were reported during the treatment period, reinforcing the safety and tolerability of Nexalin’s DIFS technology.

Nexalin’s Gen-2 SYNC 15 mA DIFS device is already approved in China for the treatment of depression and insomnia.

Nexalin is also approved in Brazil and Oman for anxiety, depression and insomnia. This new Alzheimer’s data supports the company’s broader global strategy to expand treatment indications with various international regulatory agency, including the FDA in the United States.

NXL Price Action: Nexalin Technology shares were up 69.47% at $1.59 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

