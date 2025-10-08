Bullish (NYSE:BLSH), a global digital asset exchange serving institutional clients, has entered into a corporate banking partnership with Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) to integrate traditional financial services into the digital asset space. The move marks another step in connecting regulated crypto markets with established banking infrastructure.

Under the partnership, Deutsche Bank will provide corporate banking support to Bullish, including fiat deposit and withdrawal services for its customers based in Hong Kong and Germany.

The collaboration also includes real-time reporting and instant payments via APIs, as well as virtual account solutions to enhance reconciliation. The two companies plan to extend these capabilities to U.S. clients as Bullish expands globally.

Strengthening Institutional Access

Chris Tyrer, president of Bullish Exchange, said the deal "marks a significant milestone for Bullish's banking network," adding that it provides customers with efficient and secure access to fiat payment rails.

Kilian Thalhammer, Deutsche Bank's head of merchant solutions, said the partnership reflects the bank's commitment to innovation and its ambition to serve as a "Global Hausbank for the emerging digital economy."

In September 2025, Bullish recorded total trading volume of $39.6 billion, with spot trading accounting for $37.3 billion across Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC/USD), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH/USD), stablecoins, and other assets. The average spot trading spread stood at 1.96 basis points, and average monthly volatility was 23% for Bitcoin and 42% for Ether.

Broader sector exposure can be found through the Global X Blockchain ETF (NASDAQ:BKCH) and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSE:BLOK).

Price Action: BLSH stock closed Tuesday at $65.10, down 5.36%, while DB rose 1.44% in Wednesday premarket trading at last check.

