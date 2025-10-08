EXCLUSIVE: GT Biopharma Reports Progresses Phase 1 Trial Of Lead Drug Candidate For Blood Cancers

Clinical-stage immuno-oncology company GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) announced on Wednesday that enrollment in the dose escalation cohorts of the Phase 1 trial of GTB-3650 for relapsed or refractory CD33-expressing hematologic malignancies is on track.

The company completed the enrollment in Cohorts 1 and 2. Both patients in Cohort 3 have now initiated treatment with no evidence of dose-limiting toxicities or safety concerns to date.

The level of immune activation observed from multiple biomarkers in the first patient of Cohort 3 is consistent with the evidence of heightened immune activity in the first four patients from Cohorts 1 and 2.

After completing Cohort 3 with no new safety findings, the trial will continue to dose-escalate into the higher ranges of GTB-3650, anticipated to be necessary to translate heightened immune activation into clinically meaningful evidence of therapeutic activity.

Initiation of dosing in Cohort 4 is planned by year-end 2025, and additional data updates are anticipated in the first quarter of 2026.

The Phase 1 protocol allows evaluation of GTB-3650 in up to approximately 14 patients (two patients in each of seven cohorts), with doses ranging from 1.25ug/kg/day in Cohort 1 to 100ug/kg/day in Cohort 7. GTB-3650 will be dosed in two-week blocks, two weeks on and two weeks off (defining a treatment cycle), for up to four months based on clinical benefit.

The trial will assess safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, in vivo expansion of endogenous patient NK cells, and clinical activity.

Price Action: GTBP stock is up 5.11% at $0.79 during the premarket session at the last check on Wednesday.

