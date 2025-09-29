Pharma's Direct-To-Patient Wave Hits Novartis Next

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) outlined initiatives to bolster U.S. manufacturing, ease patient costs, and improve access to medicine.

The trade group emphasized that these efforts reflect the biopharmaceutical industry’s long-term commitment to American patients and workers.

PhRMA member companies plan to make what the organization described as historic investments in U.S.-based manufacturing and infrastructure.

In addition, they will expand financial assistance programs for millions of insured and underinsured patients and launch a new online platform to simplify access to direct purchase programs and support resources.

A major piece of this initiative is AmericasMedicines.com, a website scheduled to go live in January 2026. The site is designed to connect patients directly with manufacturer purchase options and patient assistance programs.

PhRMA said the goal is to reduce reliance on pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and other intermediaries, which often collect large rebates while patients face higher out-of-pocket expenses.

The trade group noted that President Donald Trump encouraged manufacturers to allow patients and employers to purchase medicines directly at lower costs.

Several companies have begun offering programs with transparent pricing and no hidden fees. AmericasMedicines.com will aggregate these offerings, making it easier for patients to find and access medications prescribed by their doctors.

On Monday, Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) provided a tangible example of this trend, announcing plans to launch a direct-to-patient (DTP) platform in the U.S., effective November 1, 2025, offering cash-paying patients prescribed Cosentyx (secukinumab) the option to purchase it at a 55% discount off the list price.

Cosentyx, Novartis’ top-selling product in the U.S., is a biologic that is FDA-approved for multiple immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and psoriatic arthritis.

Through the DTP platform, Novartis will offer Cosentyx to American patients at a price that reflects the average savings that insurers and pharmacy benefit managers receive.

PhRMA members are committing $500 billion to new U.S. infrastructure projects alongside the website launch.

These investments are expected to generate $1.2 trillion in economic output and create over 100,000 jobs, including 25,000 directly within the biopharmaceutical sector.

Industry leaders stressed that such investments rely on a stable policy environment without new tariffs or government price controls, warning that tariffs on medicines would redirect funds away from domestic growth and research.

PhRMA also highlighted ongoing patient support programs. According to the organization, member companies provide financial assistance to 10 million Americans annually.

