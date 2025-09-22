Pfizer Reportedly Nears Metsera Acquisition Deal: PFE Stock Climbs In Monday Pre-Market

Pfizer Inc. PFE stock climbed 1.54% in Monday pre-market amid reports that the company on the verge of acquiring Metsera Inc. MTSR, a developer of anti-obesity drugs.

Pfizer Nears $7.3Billion Deal to Acquire Metsera's Weight-Loss Drug

Pfizer is in the final stages of a deal to purchase Metsera, offering $47.50 in cash per share and an additional $22.50 if specific performance targets are achieved, as reported by Financial Times. This would value Metsera at up to $7.3 billion, making it the largest acquisition of an experimental weight-loss treatment by a major pharmaceutical company.

The acquisition could be announced as early as Monday, pending any last-minute complications. The deal would provide Pfizer with an experimental drug, MET-097i, which could potentially compete in the development of the next generation of anti-obesity drugs. This would be a significant opportunity for Pfizer after its in-house obesity treatment, danuglipron, failed in clinical trials earlier this year.

Metsera, a newly public company, is developing next-generation weight-loss treatments to compete with Eli Lilly‘s LLY Zepbound and Novo Nordisk‘s NVO Wegovy, which have been associated with side effects like muscle loss.

Metsera Deal Aims to Boost Growth Amid Vaccine Woes

This acquisition comes at a critical time for Pfizer, which has recently faced challenges in the vaccine market. Earlier this month, Pfizer’s shares fell following a report that linked COVID-19 vaccines to child deaths, causing alarm among scientists.

However, Pfizer also reported positive results for its LP.8.1-adapted monovalent COMIRNATY (2025-2026 Formula) in high-risk adults in the same month. The vaccine generated a ≥4-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies against the LP.8.1 sublineage within 14 days.

Pfizer's acquisition of Metsera, including potential milestone payments, would be the largest by a major drugmaker for an experimental weight-loss drug, with analysts estimating the obesity drug market could reach $95 billion annually at peak sales, as per Financial Times.

