Why Is Nektar Therapeutics Stock Trading Lower On Thursday?

Nektar Therapeutics Inc. NKTR on Thursday shared new data from its ongoing REZOLVE-AD Phase 2b study of rezpegaldesleukin, an IL-2 pathway agonist and regulatory T-cell (Treg) proliferator, at the 2025 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress.

The study showed that rezpegaldesleukin met the primary endpoint, with statistically significant improvement in the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) at week 16 compared with placebo. Key secondary endpoints—including EASI-75, EASI-90, Itch Numerical Rating Scale (NRS), vIGA-AD, and Body Surface Area (BSA)—also demonstrated significant disease reduction in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

Also Read: What’s Going On With Nektar Therapeutics Stock On Thursday?

The Phase 2b REZOLVE-AD study randomized 393 patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis to receive subcutaneous treatment with three doses of rezpegaldesleukin: a high dose of 24 µg/kg every two weeks (q2w), a middle dose of 18 µg/kg every two weeks (q2w), and a low dose of 24 µg/kg every four weeks (q4w), or placebo q2w

The mean improvement on EASI score was 61% in the 24µg/kg every two weeks cohort, 58% in the 18µg/kg every two weeks cohort, and 53% 24µg/kg every four weeks cohort versus 31% in the placebo cohort.

The key secondary endpoint of EASI75 was achieved in:

42% of patients in 24µg/kg every two weeks

46% of patients in 18µg/kg every two weeks, and

34% of patients in 24µg/kg once-monthly cohort, compared to 17% in the placebo cohort.

Results presented at the meeting included interim data for 42 placebo patients who crossed over into the treatment escape arm.

As of Aug. 18, 21 patients had reached 24 weeks of treatment with high-dose rezpegaldesleukin.

For these patients, the mean percent reduction in EASI at crossover week 16. At crossover week 24, the rates were 68% and 75%, respectively.

EASI-75 responses at crossover week 16 and crossover week 24 were 50% and 62%, respectively.

The percentage of patients with a vIGA-AD 0/1 response at week 16 and week 24 was 28% and 38%, respectively.

Price Action: Nektar stock is up 11.34% at $56.86 at the last check on Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image courtesy: Nektar Therapeutics