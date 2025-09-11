Absci Boosts AI-Powered Drug Discovery With Oracle And AMD Collaboration

Absci Inc. ABSI on Thursday collaborated with Oracle Corporation’s ORCL Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and AMD Inc. AMD to accelerate generative AI-driven drug discovery.

Absci’s generative AI Drug Creation Platform leverages OCI’s AI infrastructure and AMD’s latest hardware, enabling it to consolidate its infrastructure and accelerate its biologics design cycles.

With OCI, Absci has been able to accelerate the development and operations of its AI Drug Creation Platform, including large‑scale molecular‑dynamics (MD) simulations and end‑to‑end antibody design.

Scaling AI-Driven Drug Discovery

Fifth-generation AMD EPYC processors and RDMA cluster networking power OCI’s bare metal instances. They provide Absci with the low-latency networking and throughput required for large-scale model training and high-resolution molecular-dynamics simulations that refine antibody–antigen interactions.

With direct, bare-metal access to AMD GPUs in a single, flat-network supercluster, Absci has been able to eliminate hypervisor overhead, reduce inter-GPU latency to as little as 2.5 µs, and benefit from terabytes-per-second throughput for checkpointing and data streaming.

“Absci’s generative AI-driven drug discovery is the kind of breakthrough workflow OCI was built for,” said Dan Spellman, vice president, AI and OCI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Oracle. “By combining bare metal GPUs, OCI Compute E6 instances, ultrafast RDMA networking, and high-performance storage, we’re providing the predictable performance and close engineering collaboration Absci needs to push the boundaries of biologics design.”

Price Action: ABSI stock is up 10.50% at $2.63 at the last check on Thursday.

