4D Molecular Therapeutics Rallies On Heels Of Diabetes-Related Vision Study

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics FDMT are currently up over 20.6% after the company released positive results from its Spectra trial.

The Spectra trial evaluates 4D-150 in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a serious eye condition that can cause vision loss in people with diabetes.

The data included both the 52-week primary endpoint and 60-week analyses.

Efficacy Results Through 60 Weeks: (n=22)

The trial utilized stringent supplemental aflibercept criteria to maximize patient safety while assessing initial clinical activity.

Phase 3 Dose: Showed a sustained gain of best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) of +9.7 letters.

The data also showed a sustained improvement in anatomic control, with reduction of CST, as measured by optical coherence tomography (OCT), of -174 µm.

Post-aflibercept loading doses (3), patients treated with the Phase 3 dose required substantially fewer supplemental injections compared to patients receiving lower doses or projected on-label aflibercept 2mg Q8W.

Phase 3 dose (3E10 vg/eye) achieved a clinically meaningful 78% reduction in treatment burden vs. projected on-label aflibercept 2mg Q8W.

Eylea (aflibercept) is a commonly used treatment from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. REGN.

Safety Results Through 60 Weeks:

4D-150 was well tolerated with no intraocular inflammation at any time point.

No subjects required modification to the topical corticosteroid regimen, and all patients are currently off corticosteroids.

No hypotony, endophthalmitis, vasculitis, choroidal effusions or retinal artery occlusions were reported.

The mean intraocular pressure was within normal limits.

According to 4DMT chief executive David Almeida, the SPECTRA trial results demonstrate “consistent, durable clinical activity of 4D-150 in DME, highlighting the potential for the product candidate to become a backbone therapy that can dramatically reduce treatment burden compared to the labeled regimen of standard-of-care aflibercept 2mg every eight weeks.”

4D-150 DME Phase 3 Regulatory Update

The EMA has agreed, in line with the FDA, that a single Phase 3 trial—supported by existing SPECTRA and PRISM data along with two planned Phase 3 studies—would be sufficient for a marketing authorization application for 4D-150 in diabetic macular edema (DME).

