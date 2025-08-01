4D Molecular Therapeutics Rallies On Heels Of Diabetes-Related Vision Study

- 4D-150 showed +9.7 letter BCVA gain and 78% fewer injections vs. standard aflibercept in DME.
- No intraocular inflammation or serious adverse events reported through 60 weeks.
Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics FDMT are currently up over 20.6% after the company released positive results from its Spectra trial.
The Spectra trial evaluates 4D-150 in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a serious eye condition that can cause vision loss in people with diabetes.
The data included both the 52-week primary endpoint and 60-week analyses.
Efficacy Results Through 60 Weeks: (n=22)
- The trial utilized stringent supplemental aflibercept criteria to maximize patient safety while assessing initial clinical activity.
- Phase 3 Dose: Showed a sustained gain of best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) of +9.7 letters.
- The data also showed a sustained improvement in anatomic control, with reduction of CST, as measured by optical coherence tomography (OCT), of -174 µm.
- Post-aflibercept loading doses (3), patients treated with the Phase 3 dose required substantially fewer supplemental injections compared to patients receiving lower doses or projected on-label aflibercept 2mg Q8W.
- Phase 3 dose (3E10 vg/eye) achieved a clinically meaningful 78% reduction in treatment burden vs. projected on-label aflibercept 2mg Q8W.
Eylea (aflibercept) is a commonly used treatment from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. REGN.
Safety Results Through 60 Weeks:
- 4D-150 was well tolerated with no intraocular inflammation at any time point.
- No subjects required modification to the topical corticosteroid regimen, and all patients are currently off corticosteroids.
- No hypotony, endophthalmitis, vasculitis, choroidal effusions or retinal artery occlusions were reported.
- The mean intraocular pressure was within normal limits.
According to 4DMT chief executive David Almeida, the SPECTRA trial results demonstrate “consistent, durable clinical activity of 4D-150 in DME, highlighting the potential for the product candidate to become a backbone therapy that can dramatically reduce treatment burden compared to the labeled regimen of standard-of-care aflibercept 2mg every eight weeks.”
4D-150 DME Phase 3 Regulatory Update
The EMA has agreed, in line with the FDA, that a single Phase 3 trial—supported by existing SPECTRA and PRISM data along with two planned Phase 3 studies—would be sufficient for a marketing authorization application for 4D-150 in diabetic macular edema (DME).
