Elon Musk Predicts AI 'Will Increase Birth Rates in Order To Maximize Future Light Cone of Neurotransmitter Tonnage'

Elon Musk has made a bold prediction that artificial intelligence (AI) will increase birth rates.

Musk responded to a post on X on Saturday suggesting that the combination of technology and AI could lead to sterilization, particularly among those with high time preference and low impulse control.

Musk disagreed, stating that AI will actually boost birth rates.

Musk’s response came on a Tuesday, as part of a conversation about the potential impact of AI on society. He argued that the decline in birth rates predates the internet, with the US birth rate falling below replacement levels since around 1971.

Also Read: Elon Musk Reveals the One Thought That Keeps Him Awake at Night

Musk’s views challenge the common fear that advancing technology could lead to a decrease in population.

Instead, he suggests that AI could be used to maximize the “future light cone of neurotransmitter tonnage,” potentially leading to an increase in birth rates.

While Musk’s prediction is speculative, it reflects his optimistic view of the potential benefits of AI.

This perspective is significant given Musk’s influence in the tech industry and his role at the helm of Tesla, a company at the forefront of AI development.

Read Next

Ex-Trump Lawyer Sent This Message To Elon Musk After Feud With Donald Trump Erupted