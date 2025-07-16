EXCLUSIVE: Intelligent Bio Targets Global Market With Distribution Pact For Sweat-Based Drug Detection Patch

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. INBS on Wednesday announced a new global distribution agreement with SMARTOX to bring its SmarTest Patch drug detection product to i­­nternational markets outside of the U.S. and Canada.

SMARTOX, founded in 2012, is a U.S.-based provider of drug and alcohol testing products and services.

The SmarTest Patch is a discreet, water-resistant, and tamper-evident device worn on the skin for 7 to 10 days at a time. It continuously collects sweat to detect various substances, including cocaine, opiates, methamphetamines, marijuana, and fentanyl.

Adding the SmarTest Patch to Intelligent Bio's product portfolio strengthens the company's position in noninvasive drug testing solutions by introducing continuous sweat-based drug detection over an extended period.

The SmarTest Patch opens new opportunities for the company, particularly in the justice and rehabilitation sectors, at a time when the global drug testing market is projected to grow to approximately $18.6 billion by 2030.

With this agreement and two complementary products, Intelligent Bio can now address short-term and continuous detection needs through sweat-based, noninvasive methods.

Intelligent Bio delivers noninvasive drug testing solutions to over 450 active accounts in 24 countries, supporting clients in the health, justice, and workplace sectors.

As part of its U.S. expansion strategy, Intelligent Bio prioritizes securing FDA clearance for its fingerprint sweat-based drug testing technology beyond Forensic Use Only settings.

The company remains actively engaged with regulatory consultants and stakeholders to bring its innovative solution to U.S. markets for organizations seeking reliable, dignified, and noninvasive drug screening alternatives.

In June, Intelligent Bio collaborated with Spjotgard, a Scandinavian distributor. The collaboration is accelerating the adoption of the Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System across Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, with a growing interest in Finland.

Price Action: INBS stock is up 2.05% at $1.94 during the premarket session at the last check on Wednesday.

