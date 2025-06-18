EXCLUSIVE: Intelligent Bio's Fingerprint Drug Testing Gains Momentum With New Australian Rollout

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. INBS on Wednesday announced that Managed Waste Service plans to implement INBS' Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System across its New South Wales operations, including its land clearing and green waste processing sites.

Managed Waste Service is an Australia-based waste management provider.

The decision marks Managed Waste Service's first move into in-house drug testing across multiple locations. More than 20 sites are engaged in remote testing operations.

Managed Waste Service plans to conduct pre-employment, random, and for-cause testing on-site, giving operational teams complete control over safety processes without the disruption associated with traditional outsourced models.

Why It Matters

The Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System offers a quick, noninvasive method of screening for recent drug use through fingerprint sweat analysis, delivering results in under ten minutes.

Intelligent Bio Solutions' technology enables Managed Waste Service to implement a scalable, portable solution that aligns with the nature of their fieldwork, whether testing at a remote clearing site or managing compliance across several waste facilities simultaneously.

This implementation reflects Intelligent Bio Solutions' continued expansion into safety-critical industries, with environmental services now joining a growing portfolio of sectors adopting sweat-based drug testing.

Intelligent Bio Solutions provides drug testing.

Over 450 organizations in 24 countries use its technology to streamline and simplify workplace testing.

In June, SMARTOX, a U.S.-based provider of drug and alcohol testing products and services, said it deployed over 50 Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening Readers and facilitated over 7,000 screening tests, including over 1,500 tests in 2024 alone.

As adoption grows in the U.S. Forensic Use Only market, Intelligent Bio continues to actively pursue FDA clearance for its opiate test system for codeine.

This effort aims to enable expansion into broader U.S. markets this year, including workplace drug testing, using its innovative fingerprint sweat-based testing technology.

Price Action: INBS stock is up 1.55% at $1.96 during the premarket session at the last check on Wednesday.

