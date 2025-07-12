Bill Gates Warns Of 'Devestating Effects' Of USAID Funding Cuts: 'It's Not Too Late To Reverse Them'

Bill Gates has raised concerns over the severe consequences of the U.S. aid cuts on HIV programs in Africa, calling for a reversal of the decision.

What Happened: Gates, a co-founder of Microsoft Corp., highlighted the dire situation unfolding in Africa in a post on X, citing the cuts in U.S. aid. He shared a tweet by Sam Stein, a journalist, who reported on the distressing conditions faced by an HIV doctor in Africa, whose work relies on USAID and PEPFAR.

Gates emphasized that the devastating effects of these cuts are entirely preventable and urged a reversal of the decision.

Why It Matters: The U.S. aid cuts have been a point of concern for Gates for some time now. He previously warned that the cuts could lead to a catastrophic global health crisis, potentially causing millions of additional deaths by 2040. The aid reductions have already resulted in a significant impact, with studies projecting 8 million additional child deaths before age five by 2040, along with 15.2 million excess AIDS deaths and 2.2 million additional tuberculosis deaths between 2025 and 2040.

The situation is particularly concerning as the U.S. is a major contributor to global health initiatives. Gates’ warnings come at a time when the U.S. is also facing potential cuts to its HIV funding, which could have a significant impact on global health programs.

Despite these challenges, there have been efforts to mitigate the impact of the aid cuts. For instance, Gilead Sciences Inc. GILD recently committed to no-profit access for its HIV-1 capsid inhibitor, Lenacapavir, for up to two million people in countries supported by the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria.

